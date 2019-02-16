Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:15 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Duane Herbert Davies


1963 - 2019
Duane Herbert Davies Obituary

1963-2019

With shock and profound sadness we announce the quiet and sudden passing of Duane Herbert Davies (age 55) at home with his faithful dog Kaos by his side on February 10, 2019. Duane was born December 1, 1963 in St. Boniface, MB but grew up and spent his entire life at 250 E. Amelia Street. Duane graduated from Selkirk High School and went on to work at various jobs until ill health forced him to remain at home. Duane enjoyed playing pool, watching sports and gaming.

He was predeceased by his mother Audrey Gammond-Davies, his grandparents Herbert and Gertie Gammond and brother-in-law David Helmink. He is survived by his sisters Debby-Lynn Davies (Winnipeg, MB), Delma (Alvin Stajkowski) and Denyse (Gordon Baxter); niece Dionne (Jamie Ginn); nephews Kevin Stajkowski (Jenna), Kris Stajkowski and Bryant Baxter. Also left to mourn him are great nephews Erik, Declan and Liam Davies, Bryce and Byron Stajkowski, and Kaley and Tripp Stajkowski.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Jenkens Funeral Home Reception Centre from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens prior to the Celebration of Life at 12:15 p.m.

