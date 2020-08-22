Mr. Duncan Ernest Martyn, age 65 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at the TBRHSC.



Duncan was born February 21st, 1955 in Winnipeg, MB to Duncan and Anita Martyn. Duncan was a proud and dedicated employee of Canada Postal Service, where he made many lasting friendships.



At an early age, Duncan developed an interest in travelling the world at large. His countless adventures would lead him to many remote destinations, experiencing a variety of foreign cultures and notable landmarks the world had to offer. This would prove to be a lasting hobby and beloved activity Duncan enjoyed throughout his lifetime.



Although best known for always being on the move, Duncan would never venture too far from home for long. While around his family and friends, he cherished every moment sharing grand tales, stories and bringing endless smiles to familiar and unfamiliar faces alike. Duncan continues to be a reliable source of happiness and inspiration to all, through our memories. Duncan appreciated quality time with those closest to him, participating in many pass times such as auto car racing, casino getaways, Magnus Theatre performances, gathering with family and friends for meals and enjoying daily coffee with others.



Left to mourn Duncan's passing is sister Donna (Victor) Stadey and brother Ross (Catherine) Martyn, as well as his cherished niece Kimberly Stadey (Mitch Hansen) and nephews Ryan (Crystle) Stadey and Joshua Martyn. Duncan will be missed by his large extended surviving family members as well.



The family would like to thank the staff of TBRHSC for their dedicated and compassionate care of Duncan.



Funeral Services for the late Duncan Martyn will be held at a later date, announcement to follow.



In lieu of flowers, should family and friends desire, donations may be made in Duncan's memory to his favourite charity: Rosslyn Road Humane Society or a charity of your choice.





"Do not cry because

I'm gone,

smile because I lived"



