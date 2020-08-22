1/1
Duncan Ernest Martyn
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duncan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Duncan Ernest Martyn, age 65 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at the TBRHSC.

Duncan was born February 21st, 1955 in Winnipeg, MB to Duncan and Anita Martyn. Duncan was a proud and dedicated employee of Canada Postal Service, where he made many lasting friendships.

At an early age, Duncan developed an interest in travelling the world at large. His countless adventures would lead him to many remote destinations, experiencing a variety of foreign cultures and notable landmarks the world had to offer. This would prove to be a lasting hobby and beloved activity Duncan enjoyed throughout his lifetime.

Although best known for always being on the move, Duncan would never venture too far from home for long. While around his family and friends, he cherished every moment sharing grand tales, stories and bringing endless smiles to familiar and unfamiliar faces alike. Duncan continues to be a reliable source of happiness and inspiration to all, through our memories. Duncan appreciated quality time with those closest to him, participating in many pass times such as auto car racing, casino getaways, Magnus Theatre performances, gathering with family and friends for meals and enjoying daily coffee with others.

Left to mourn Duncan's passing is sister Donna (Victor) Stadey and brother Ross (Catherine) Martyn, as well as his cherished niece Kimberly Stadey (Mitch Hansen) and nephews Ryan (Crystle) Stadey and Joshua Martyn. Duncan will be missed by his large extended surviving family members as well.

The family would like to thank the staff of TBRHSC for their dedicated and compassionate care of Duncan.

Funeral Services for the late Duncan Martyn will be held at a later date, announcement to follow.

In lieu of flowers, should family and friends desire, donations may be made in Duncan's memory to his favourite charity: Rosslyn Road Humane Society or a charity of your choice.

"Do not cry because
I'm gone,
smile because I lived"

Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved