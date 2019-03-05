|
November 1, 1985 –
February 4, 2019
Dylan Paradis, beloved husband of Jennifer Paradis and father to Meadow and Molly, passed away on Monday, February 4th at the age of 33.
Dylan was born and raised in Schreiber, Ontario, attending Holy Angels School until age ten. He moved to Atikokan with his mom, brother, sister and stepdad until age seventeen and would spend summers with his family in Schreiber. During the summers Dylan enjoyed spending time at the camps at Ross Lake, Sand Lake and when older, his Crystal Lake. In 2002 he moved to Crowsnest Pass with his mother and stepfather. He then returned to Schreiber for his Grade twelve year, graduating from Lake Superior High School. After high school, Dylan returned to Alberta living in Fort McMurray, then onto Calgary where he attended the Railway Conductors Course at SAIT. Growing up, Dylan had always wanted to work for the railway, like his father and began working for the CPR in 2007.
Dylan was an incredible father and his love for his girls was unmatched. They spent their time playing, laughing, cuddling and exploring. He had an incredible work ethic and was dedicated to providing a beautiful life for Jen and his girls. Dylan knew what he wanted for his life, the kind of home he wanted for his family and he made every decision in honor of that. He was a family man first, an amazing son, brother, uncle, friend, cousin and colleague. When Dylan was not working he enjoyed watching movies and playing cranium with his beloved mother Pam, swimming, sledding, dancing, and reading with his girls, poker with his friends, and loving Jen.
Besides his loving wife and children, Dylan is survived by his mother Pam, his father Les (Carol), his sister Jasmine, his brother Tanner, his niece Siera, his grandmother Ethel, his grandfather Neil and his many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his stepfather Gregory Fraser.
A Celebration of Dylan's Life was held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary,AB on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com.
In living memory of Dylan Paradis, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575.