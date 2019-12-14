|
|
Our family sadly
announces the passing of E. Margaret Beaucage
June 13, 1936 –
December 8, 2019
Mom was an adventurous trail breaking soul who embodied Sisu, doing her best to overcome adversity and make the best of any situation. Her stories included embarking on her education at a later age in a one room school house in Tarmola, as she helped with raising her siblings on the “farm”. Beginning her working career cooking on a railway section gang, a bushcamp in Auden, before returning back to Port Arthur to work at Kivela's Bakery and then furthering her education to work as a legal secretary. After the arrival of her children and finding herself in difficult circumstances she again returned to school to obtain her nursing degree and worked many rewarding years in her profession before a work related injury forced her to retire early. As mom's mobility became challenged, she missed her Friday lunches with the “crew” from the LPH. Mom loved to travel and when she was able took advantage of the opportunity. She spoke fondly of reconnecting with family in Finland and travelling there to build relationships. Survived and fondly missed by Doug (Carol), David, Mark (Katherine), grandchildren Matthew, Melissa, Ethan, Heather, Holly, Rene, great grandchildren Isabel and Conner. Siblings Ernie and Arline as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends in Canada and Finland. Predeceased by parents Eino and Elmi Vierikko, sisters Nelma, Wilma, Sylvia, Barbara. As per mom's request, a celebration gathering and internment will occur at a later date.
Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com