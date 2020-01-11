|
|
1920–2019
Earl James Gordon Linklater, known to all as “CHARLIE”, quietly left us on December 27th, at the Maple Ridge Nursing Home, Sault Ste. Marie, ON.
Charlie was a larger than life giant. He leaves behind to all who knew him, an example of moral humanity that shall forever inspire.
During WW2, Charlie answered the call to duty, and became a pilot, training in Southern Ontario at the Hagersville and Dunnville RCAF bases. He flew the famous Dehavilland Tigermoth in training. He later transferred to the RAF base in Siloth England, where he became a Lockheed Hudson pilot for the distinguished Coastal Command Squadron 608.
Charlie was blessed having survived flying coastal patrols during the liberation of North Africa, Malta, and Sicily. He was also involved covering the landings of the battle of Anzio Italy. From all this he brought home a sense of duty, honor and loyalty passing it along by example.
After the war, he met and married the love of his life, Mary Radul. Mary and Charlie had a long and prosperous life. Charlie worked at the Canadian Pacific Railroad in White River, ON. Charlie was involved in the community, helping to build with others the town's Royal Canadian Branch. This hall would serve the town for many decades hosting everything from weddings to Saturday movies for the children.
Charlie and Mary's home was always open for visitation. Summers were especially wonderful as nobody left without something from the beautifully kept garden that Mary and he grew. There was always a cup of tea to be had, and of course, a story.
Although Charlie and Mary never had children of their own, the children from both sides of the family were all their children. They spread much love and inspiration to all the kids equally, making us all feel favoured. A remarkable gift.
When Mary fell into illness and was hospitalized, Charlie's devotion never waned. He drove for almost four years, every day in rain, or snow storms, from White River to Wawa, to be with his Mary. He was at her side daily until she passed on in April 2010, cherishing every day he spent with the love of his life.
Charlie persevered and forged forward alone in his positive manner. He drove his truck into his mid 90's, a feat many people would give up in their 70's.
Charlie, you leave behind a family of people gifted with the inspiration and love you gave to us all. Thank you, job well done. May your wings soar again to find your Mary waiting.