Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Pelky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Pelky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Earl Pelky Obituary

The family of Earl Pelky sadly announces his peaceful passing on May 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Care Group. Born in Cochrane, ON on August 21, 1944 to parents Rose and Earnest Pelky. Earl was a very sociable person and enjoyed being around others. He is predeceased by his parents, sisters Evelyn and Margaret, brothers Ross, Bert, Floyed, Jerry, Joe and Richard. Earl is survived by his brothers Arthur of Manitouwadge and William of Ajax, ON and wife Joyce, son Arthur, daughters Lisa and Shannon. As per Earl's wishes cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 N. May Street, Thunder Bay.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpler Times Cremation
Download Now