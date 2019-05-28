|
The family of Earl Pelky sadly announces his peaceful passing on May 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Care Group. Born in Cochrane, ON on August 21, 1944 to parents Rose and Earnest Pelky. Earl was a very sociable person and enjoyed being around others. He is predeceased by his parents, sisters Evelyn and Margaret, brothers Ross, Bert, Floyed, Jerry, Joe and Richard. Earl is survived by his brothers Arthur of Manitouwadge and William of Ajax, ON and wife Joyce, son Arthur, daughters Lisa and Shannon. As per Earl's wishes cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 N. May Street, Thunder Bay.