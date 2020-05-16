It is with great sadness that we must say goodbye to Earl Sutton, beloved husband, father and papa. Earl was born in Kenora on July 21, 1942 to George and Vivian Sutton. He met and married the love of his life, Joan Miron, who stood faithfully by his side during their 57 year marriage. Together they had 3 children Kathy (Jim) Moshonsky, Ken (Brenda) and David (Kelley), 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is survived by two brothers Ted and Ron and predeceased by his sister Muriel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made to a charity of your choice.On line condolences at: