With broken hearts, the family of Earle A. Graham announce his peaceful passing at the age of 75, with family by his side, at TBRHSC. On July 10, 2020, we lost a kind, caring, honest man with a strong sense of right and wrong, values instilled in him by his loving parents, Charles & Edna Graham. Earle was born on October 18, 1944 and was the 7th of 8 siblings. Earle was educated at Ogden School and Selkirk High School and became a dedicated millwright, employed at Great Lakes Paper Mill (now Resolute) for over 33 years, retiring December 31, 1999. Earle was a member of CEP Local 39. Earle married the love of his life, Annette Alanen, on April 21, 1978.



Earle was a very social person who could strike up a conversation with anyone. He loved tinkering in his garage, winter and summer, and watching numerous movies. Earle and Annette were able to enjoy numerous trips, Hawaii & Las Vegas being his favourites.



Once retired, Earle enjoyed his daily coffee sessions with the ‘boys' at McDonald's. Two years after retirement, Earle was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease which slowly stole his independence. Earle & Annette became members of the local Parkinson's Support Group where they made many lifelong friends. The group became very important to him so he would faithfully attend their monthly meetings. He could also be seen at Intercity Mall for the group's Thursday morning ‘coffee and gab' sessions or ‘shoot the breeze' as he would say. Earle was courteous and a true gentleman.



When Earle could no longer safely reside at his home on Dalhousie Drive, the home he loved, he reluctantly became a resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor on March 31, 2014. He bravely faced the challenges presented to him over the past several years. He would have loved to be able to spend more quality time with his beloved grandchildren Allyson, Lauryn & Michael. When they could spend time together, Grandpa would get special hugs. Ally loved to hold his hand and draw pictures for him. Many family events were held at HRM so that Earle could be with his family, including his late brother Tom, who also became a resident. He thoroughly enjoyed his visits home, sipping his favourite rum & coke.



Earle is survived by his beloved wife Annette, sons Jeffery (Jackie) Graham and their daughter Ally; Robert Graham (Nicole), children Lauryn & Michael Graham and their mother, Eulalia Graham; Keith (Mary) Graham. Also, surviving are sisters Marjorie Laderoute, Nora (Enso) Delorenzi and Cheryl (George) Mycroft; sisters-in-law Arlene Graham & Lillian Graham; brothers-in-law Arnold (Jackie) Alanen and Bob Larocque. Earle was predeceased by his parents Charles & Edna, sister Elsie Dean and brothers Doug, Don & Tom Graham; sisters-in-law Natalie Graham, Aila Larocque & Aileen Alanen; brothers-in-law Merdie Laderoute & David Dean. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives survive. Fond memories of Earle will keep him in our hearts forever.



A Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 1-4 pm at the Slovak Legion main hall, Atlantic Ave. Due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be by invitation only with a limit of 50 people. Interment will be held at a later date. Donations to Parkinson Canada or the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James, Thunder Bay.





Please sign the online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com