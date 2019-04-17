|
Born April 20 1979 On-line condolences
Died April 14, 2019
We are saddened to announce the passing of our daughter Echo, age 39, on Sunday, April 14th at T.B.R.H.S.C. She died peacefully surrounded by her family and closest friends. She is survived by her brother Aaron, and parents Don and Joy. Their love for her was unwavering and she will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 when family and friends gather for Funeral Mass at 11:00 am in Corpus Christi R.C. Church celebrated by Rev. Victor DeGagne. Should friends desire, memorial donations to Corpus Christi Church would be appreciated. Interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com