Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Echo Buset
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Echo May Teresa Buset


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Echo May Teresa Buset Obituary

Born April 20 1979
Died April 14, 2019

We are saddened to announce the passing of our daughter Echo, age 39, on Sunday, April 14th at T.B.R.H.S.C. She died peacefully surrounded by her family and closest friends. She is survived by her brother Aaron, and parents Don and Joy. Their love for her was unwavering and she will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 when family and friends gather for Funeral Mass at 11:00 am in Corpus Christi R.C. Church celebrated by Rev. Victor DeGagne. Should friends desire, memorial donations to Corpus Christi Church would be appreciated. Interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.

On-line condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sargent & Son
Download Now