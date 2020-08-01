It is with heavy hearts that the family of Eddie Tremblay announce his unexpected passing. A celebration of Eddie's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Sargent & Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society or Canadian Mental Health. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.