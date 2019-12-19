|
t is with great sadness that the family of Edgar Vautour announces his passing, on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019, at the age of 86 years in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Edgar was born on Sept. 25, 1933 to parents, Ida and Patrice Vautour, in Trudel, New Brunswick. Once he was finished school, he proudly served in the Royal 22nd Regiment during the Korean war from 1952 to 1955. As a member (3rd degree) of the Knights of Columbus, Edgar volunteered his time in Bertrand, New Brunswick, he then relocated to Thunder Bay and continued to volunteer much of his time with the Knights. He was also a member of the Royal Canadian Legion (Br. #6) and was a professional painter to the local community for the next 30 years, before retirement.
Edgar is survived by, one sibling Emile (Stella), four children: Thomas, Elaine Muller, Sherry Marrs, and Dennis Molly. Ed also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, who will always remember him as "Painter Pa". Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Ed was predeceased by his parents and four siblings, Alice, Leo, Fred, and Edmond.
As per Edgar's wishes, cremation has taken place and funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00am in EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edgar may be made to Special Olympics.
Edgar's family would like to thank the staff of Chartwell - Arundel and Roseview Manor for their care and compassion shown to Edgar.
