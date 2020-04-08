|
Edith Mary Enström (nee Dickinson) passed away peacefully in her 90th year at Bethammi Nursing Home on April 6, 2020, just days short of her 72nd Wedding Anniversary. Remembered forever by her loving family, Edith (aka auntie Dee Dee) is survived by her husband Daniel, sons Douglas (Carol) and David (Lise), and daughter Dawna Sue Murphy (Steve) and her grandchildren Aidan, Erik, and Ciaran Murphy, and Ian and Kathleen Enström, her sister Valerie, sister-in-law Marge and many nieces, nephews, and their families. On-line condolences may be made at
Edith was born on May 2, 1929 in Thunder Bay and despite being orphaned at a young age she was always very close to her three sisters Nita, Joyce, and Valerie. She attended Prospect School and Hillcrest High School in the Business program. Edith worked for Midwest Paper, the Drive-In, and the Shoreline, among other jobs, finishing her career at the Lakehead Board of Education as executive secretary. She was a member of St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church.
Dee Dee always looked spectacular, the epitome of style and class, with her hair nicely made up and makeup on. Edith loved to organize events, and she loved a party—any excuse to party would do! She was always a generous and gracious host at both her home on Lyle Street, and at their “camp” on Floral Beach, which she and Daniel enjoyed for over 50 years. She also enjoyed their Snowbird years in Mission Texas after retiring. Edith was a loving mother and grandmother, never failing to have time for her family and many friends. She was the quintessential mom, always giving of herself to her husband, children, grandchildren, and many friends without strings attached.
Edith was always happy to roll up her sleeves and get involved, a long serving rep for her union, and was the secretary for Floral Beach Campers Association for many years. Edith loved playing bridge with the local neighbourhood club and her and Daniel curled for many years. Later in life, as friends found themselves losing their partners, spouses, and friends she told anyone and everyone to come out to camp for happy hour at 4 p.m. She will be missed—we would be very happy for everyone to raise a glass and say cheers in her honour.
A celebration of Edith's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather again. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.
