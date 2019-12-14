|
|
It is with much sadness that the family of Edith Rosenfeld announce her passing on December 10, 2019 at the age of 93. Mutti passed away peacefully in her sleep. Born in Hettstedt, Germany she immigrated to Canada with her husband and family in 1958. Landing in St. John, New Brunswick after a 10 day ocean voyage, the family travelled to Thunder Bay by train, where she and her loving husband of 74 years raised a family of 4 sons. She was dedicated to raising her family and maintaining the household, truly a full time job. Loved by all who came in contact with her she will forever be in their hearts. Mutti is survived by her husband Heinz, sons Harald (Janni) , Hartmut (Debbie), Bryan, sister lrmgard Busch and family, sister Gerda (Erich) Pannier and family, living in Germany, daughter-in-law Ruth Murdoch, grandchildren Tim, Paul, Matthew, Jared, her special love Autumn, her first granddaughter; great grandchildren Jaimie, Jordan, Quinn and Ryan, and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her son Michael in 1973, parents Richard and lrmgard Rubesamen, brother-in-law Heinz Busch and other extended family members and friends. Cremation has taken place and interment in Mountain View Cemetery will take place at a later date. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Auditorium, Pioneer Ridge long term care facility. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Thunder Bay Regional Hospital-Cardiac Unit would be greatly appreciated by the family.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com