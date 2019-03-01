|
|
September 20, 1934 ~On line condolences at:
February 26, 2019
It is with broken hearts the family announce the passing of Edith on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born in Silver Mountain, Ontario to Robert and Flora Stewart. The family relocated to Fort William (Thunder Bay) where Edith attended Rosslyn Road School. Edith worked at the Tree Farm in Thunder Bay where she realized how much she loved planting. She was so proud of the garden she grew every year, especially her flower garden. She loved to read and she would always tell you about the novel she was reading, the chapter she was on and what the book was about. She was the family news broadcaster telling us all about what was happening in the world.
Edith met the love of her life Walter in 1956 and they celebrated 60 years of marriage before Walter's passing in 2016.
Edith will be lovingly remembered by her children Susan (Robert) LeBrun, Elaine (George) Daigle and Sylvia (Warren) Stepanic. Edith will forever be remembered by her grandchildren Steven (Heather Daigle), Kim (Dave) Rinn, Natalie (Matthew) Little, Richard (Erica) Earley, Jennifer (Dean) Beauchamp and Adam Stepanic; great grandchildren Cole, Caleb and Crewe Little, Noah, Owen and Avery Rinn, Ronan and Cara Earley, Jasmine and Tyson Daigle and Emerson and Claire Beauchamp; step granddaughters Holly, Leah Beth and Family. Also survived by her brother Melvin Stewart and sister-in-law Irene Stewart along with numerous other relatives. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Flora Stewart, brothers Eddy and Frank Stewart; sister Agnes (Arvid) Williamson and sister-in-law Ellen Stewart.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the West Arthur Community Centre, 1914 Arthur Street West, Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery with pallbearers George Daigle, Robert LeBrun, Warren Stepanic, Steve Daigle, Richard Earley and David Rinn.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the TBRHSC Northern Cardiac Fund would be appreciated.
Special thanks to Superior North EMS, TBRHSC Emergency Staff, Ornge Air Ambulance and London Health Sciences Centre for the amazing care Edith received.
www.jenkens-funeral.ca