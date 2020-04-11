|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Edith Anne Marcus, at the age of 91, on April 01, 2019, in her family home as she had always wished with her family by her side. Edith was born on July 21,1927 in Lithuania. She moved to Canada at the age of 3 with her family. She grew up in Fort William and attended F.W.C.I. She was a well respected worker at Abitibi for more than 40 years. She enjoyed her home, planting flowers, listening to CBC, working on her photo albums, and spending time with family. She was very smart, strong, and independent - a true survivor. Edith was proud, loving, kind, and devoted her life to her family. She truly valued spending time with those she loved and supporting them any way she could. Edith would never miss a sports event, a picnic, or family outing. She was always just a phone call away when you needed someone. Edith was an angel on earth and the rock in our lives. She will be remembered best for her sense of humor, beautiful caring heart, and the values she has taught us. Anyone who knew her was surely impacted by the type of person she was. Edith was predeceased by her parents, Justin and Theodora Marcus, her uncle Vincent Marcus, sisters Elvera MacDonald (Murdo), Nancy Mina (Romano), two brothers in infancy, and family pets Butch, Tibby, Prince and Blue. Words cannot express how much Edith was loved and will be missed by her best friend and niece Claudia Mina, the apple of her eye Hunter Mina and great nephews Tristan and Denver Mina as well as loyal companions Maui and Hula. Cremation and a private family gathering has taken place at Mountainview Cemetery. No funeral Service will be held as per Edith's wishes.