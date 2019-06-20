|
Edmond David, a longtime resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Tuesday, June 18. Edmond was born in Carruthers, Saskatchewan on August 30, 1932 to parents Pierre and Georgina David. The third youngest child in a family with 8 children, the David family made the daunting move in 1936 from drought ridden Saskatchewan to Lac du Bonnet Manitoba to settle on new farmland. There Ed grew up a true child of the depression never tolerating wasteful ways, always saving things because "it just might come in handy someday". Completing school after grade 8, Ed went out and joined the workforce to help support the family, having a variety of labourer jobs as a young man until immersing himself in the mining industry as a diamond driller. In later years Ed spent many hours regaling his family with stories from those days like running out of food one winter while working a remote drilling site in the far north. Ed volunteered to walk 10 miles to the nearest village for camp supplies, and was stalked by wolves while trekking through the deep snow. He had stories that kept his children wide eyed and quiet for hours. These first years left an indelible mark on Edmond that would remain with him forever. He was a man who stood proud and didn't believe in getting someone else to do his work for him. Edmond joined the Royal Canadian Airforce in 1955 and became a Crash and Rescue firefighter at the RCAF Field in Trenton Ontario. It was here that he met the love of his life, Carol Snider. Carol and Edmond met and married in 1956. In 1958 he left the RCAF and they moved to Carol's hometown of Fort William, Ontario. Edmond joined the Fort William Hydro Commission as a lineman and retired as the manager of the Meter Reader department in 1989. Marriage to Carol marked the beginning of the most important part of his life; his family. The family spent every possible weekend and summer vacation at camp at Pass Lake or, in later years Pigeon River. Ed's best days were spent enjoying God's creation by hiking in the bush or sitting alongside a lake or river quietly smoking his pipe. His love of nature was one of the greatest gifts he shared with his family. Following retirement, Ed filled his days with his second favourite pastime - woodworking. Rarely did a day go by without the sounds of wood being shaped, cut, drilled or joined coming from the basement. If he wasn't working on a project, he could be found sitting in his shop smoking his pipe, and enjoying the company of his grandchildren. A devout parishioner of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Cathedral, Edmond also spent many years as an active member of the Knights of Columbus, first with Fort William Council 1447, then as a founding member of Thunder Bay Council 7332. He will be deeply missed and always remembered by his loving wife Carol, children Lorraine Rooney (Wade), Jeannette David of Ottawa, and Pierre David (Stephanie). Grandchildren Karie Ortgiese (Colin), Melissa Rooney, Michelle Woodbeck (Richard), Michael, Rachael, and Kathryn Wu of Ottawa, and Mary David. Great grandchildren Morgan, Lukas and Lauren Ortgiese, Brody and Reese Woodbeck. Brother Leo David (Bertha) of Winnipeg and Sisters-in-law Glenys Huskie and Dona Toohey. Edmond is predeceased by parents Pierre and Georgina David, brothers Sylvio, Raymond, and Hector, and sisters Georgina Smerchanski, Simone Belanger, and Agnes Beaudette, grandson David Wu and great grandson Charlie Rooney. Cremation has taken place, and a private family internment will follow at a later date. Funeral services for Edmond David will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Cathedral with the Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla V. G. officiating. If friends so desire memorial donations to the St. Joseph's Foundation of Thunder Bay would be appreciated. On-line Condolences may be sent to
Edmond David will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
