Mr. Edmond Joseph Ducharme, age 75 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 14th, 2019. Born on June 16th, 1944 in St. Boniface, Manitoba, he was raised and educated in Port Arthur and attended St. Margaret's school. He was employed with Riverside Cemetery for many years and he enjoyed fishing and travelling. Ed is survived by sisters Nora Zsakai, Claire Dale, Jean Young and May McPhee, brothers Paul, Rene and Peter Ducharme. He was predeceased by his parents Xavier and Christine Ducharme and his sisters Elise Ducharme and Doris Carlson. Cremation has taken place with interment to be held at a later date in St. Andrew's cemetery. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Fund would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences
