November 19, 1930 – August 14, 2020



Mrs. Edna King, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, age 89 years of Thunder Bay, passed away in Hogarth Riverview Manor, on August 14, 2020.Edna was born in Gull Bay First Nation on November 19, 1930; the daughter of Dominic and Mary Jane Wilson. She attended her elementary school years at St. Joseph's Residential School. Her past interests include fishing, hunting, camping and berry picking. She also loved to play cards, bingo and she also enjoyed going to the Casino.Edna is survived by her nine children, Jo Anne Blackstar, Samuel King, Robina King, Charlotte King, Hilda King, Hector King Jr., Teresa King, Wilfred King, Rudy King; twenty-one grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings Ina Eichmanis, Ida McGuire, Francis Wilson, Anddy Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.She was predeceased in 1994 by her husband Hector; and her siblings Florence Bouchard, Amelia McCauley, Steven Wilson, Veronica King, Angelique King, Antoinette Sirica, Annette Kawtiash, Daniel Wilson, Cora Wilson and Dina Landry.A special thank you to the Management and Staff of Hogarth Riverview Manor for her care and friendship at the home.Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30am in EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma, officiated by Fr. Antoni Fujarczuk. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated.