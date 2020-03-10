|
|
MAY 25, 1914 -
MARCH 10, 2005
In memory of our dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother who passed away 15 years ago today.
Silent memories keep you near
As time unfolds another year
Deep in our hearts your
memory is kept
To love, to cherish,
to never forget
A special smile, a special face
And in our hearts
a special place
No words we speak can ever say
How much we miss
you everyday
But those we love don't go away
They walk beside us everyday
Unseen, unheard,
yet always near
Still loved, still missed,
still very dear.
~Always remembered,
always loved by,
Clarence, Dorothy, Janet, grandchildren, great
grandchildren &families