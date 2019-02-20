|
The family of Edna May Devine, age 98, sadly announce her peaceful passing on February 16, 2019, at Southbridge Pinewood. Born in Cupar, Saskatchewan, March 30, 1920, Edna May Creese married Leonard Joseph Devine in 1942, then moved to Stevens, Ontario, and later to Caramat where they raised their two children.
Thunder Bay became home when Len retired, and where they devoted all their time to their grandchildren, gardening, crafts, cooking, and St. Dominic's church. Edna always had a special place in her heart for the many priests she encountered, the last being Father Dan. Family and friends were of the utmost importance to her, and there was always a cup of tea to be shared, a pair of socks or a sweater to be given, or a new friend to be made.
The predeceased include her husband Len, son Richard Devine, and siblings Winnie, Helen, Dick, Alan, and Gladys. Surviving family include her daughter Teresa Kukkee (Edwin), grandchildren Jennie Degagne (Dwayne), Richard Kukkee, and Heather Gilbert, along with six great-grandchildren: Laine and Tucker Degagne, Sydni and Griffin Kukkee, and Jack and Trent Gilbert.
Edna was most pleased with the excellent and special care she received from her doctors over the years, noteably Dr. C. Allison, Dr. H. Baunemann, and recently Dr. Ruby Klassen, with much gratitude to the staff of Pinewood Court for their kindness and compassion. A special thank you is offered to sister-in-law Amy Creese, niece Joan Dutli, and to those many nieces and nephews, friends, and extended family who provided much support in the form of visitations, flowers, cards, and phone calls.
As per Edna's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.
