February 8th, 2019
Mrs. Edna McEachern, aged 93 years, a resident of Thunder Bay, passed away quietly Friday morning at St. Joseph's Hospital. Edna was a bright, intelligent and energetic woman. Born in Sioux Lookout, ON, she spent most of her childhood and adult life in Port Arthur later Thunder Bay. Edna worked in the business world for many years, which culminated in jointly owning (with her husband Harry McEachern) two successful businesses: Giant Bay Insurance and a franchise of Goliger's Travel. Edna was both musical and artistic. She loved nature and the outdoors, was a gifted and hard-working gardener, a hostess extraordinaire, and truly a gourmet cook. She adored cats, and was never without one until condominium life made this impossible. Bird watching while she and Harry resided on Belrose Road was a great joy to her, her crowning achievement being the attraction of a pair of Indigo Buntings to the feeder. Edna and Harry's interest in, and love of travel took them to many exotic destinations. Her passion for contract bridge led her to earn the title and distinction of "Life Master". She won many tournaments in both Canada and the United States with her long-time partner and dear friend, Louise Judge.
Edna is survived by her daughter Patricia Gray-Macdonald, (Alastair), nephew Kenneth Graham, great-niece Delaney Graham, niece Judy Lennstrom (Russ), former son-in-law and dear friend Alfred Tomasini, and numerous other great-nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her long-time friend Judy Fecteau (Gene Belisle), who was so helpful to her, particularly in her later years.
Edna was predeceased by sisters Helen Graham, Julia McDevitt, Adele Mantonio, brother Andrew Baronowski, nephew Robert Mantonio, and husband Harry McEachern. Toward the end of Edna's life, she lost many life-long friends and sadly, found her world shrinking.
Cremation will take place. To honour Edna's wishes, no memorial service will be held. Interment will occur at a later time at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the , and Kitty Kare Feline Rescue would be greatly appreciated.
