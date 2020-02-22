|
It is with great sadness that we the family announce the passing of our Brother, Uncle, Godfather and Friend, Edsel Daniel Nobis. Edsel was born on October 17, 1961 at the Red Cross Hospital in Beardmore, ON to Raymond Nobis and Violet Netemegisic.
Survived by his siblings Simonne Wynne; Ray Nobis; Jocelyn Nobis; Majorie LaDuke; James LaDuke and Sam Chapman. His godson Roland Singleton Jr. his favorite niece Evrie Thompson and his adoptive parents Gene & Lucy "Cookie" Bannon. He is also survived by numerous nieces & nephews, extended family and many good friends.
Predeceased by his parents Raymond Nobis & Violet Netemegisic (nee Nobis) siblings Myra Tardif; Ramona Nobis; Richard Nobis; Andre Nobis; Anthony Nobis; Gregory Nobis; Adolph Nobis and Sylvia Nobis.
Edsel enjoyed doing many things. Spending time with family, being out on the land and volunteering his time with the Community Annual Pow-Wow. Edsel was the community's fire keeper almost since the beginning of our annual community Pow-Wow. He volunteered his time wherever he was needed. He tree planted every year and always made sure he spoiled himself after he spoiled everyone else. He also enjoyed gathering medicines, blueberry picking, listening to his music and spending time with his "fans".
He always teased his nieces and nephews and would often call them his fans. He followed the Pow-Wow trail and made life-long friends along the trail and wherever he went. He enjoyed spending time having deep conversations about anything and always had a positive outlook for everything. Finally, Edsel was the biggest Toronto Maple Leaf's fan and hoped they would win the Cup every year. Let's Go Leafs!
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.