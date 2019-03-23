|
Edward A. Blanchette passed away March 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospice with family present. Born April 1927 in Port Arthur. He was a member of the Ontario Ironworkers Union. During WW2 he served in the Medical Corps and belonged to the Legion Branch #5. Edward had many interests over his 91 years which included camping, fishing, feeding the animals, going to the casino, playing the harmonica and he loved telling his life stories. He also enjoyed playing pool into his late 80's. But the most important thing in his life was family. Surviving are his three sons, George (Shirley), Guy (Piroska) and Eddie; grandchildren, Ed (Vanessa), Gerald (Jen), Mike (Cathy), Bryan (Alicia), Nikki (Derek); great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Colby, Eddie, Lilly-Ann, Lexi, Wyatt and Sully, all of Thunder Bay; nieces, nephews and other relatives in town and across Canada. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, daughter Gayle, parents Edward and Josephine, sisters Annette, Violet and brother Melvin. Donations to the TB District Humane Society or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Castlegreen Community Centre, April 13 from 1pm-4pm.Online condolences
