Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Edward Goretzki passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Ed was born in Poland and came to Canada with his parents and 3 siblings. As a young man Ed worked with his brothers on his father's sawmill then went on to work for the CNR until his retirement. Ed was predeceased by his mother Anna in 1961, father Felix Sr. in 1992, brothers Felix Jr. in 1993, Sam in 2007, sisters Helen in 1995 and Lucy in 2018. Ed is survived by his brother Bob and sister Olga along with numerous nieces and nephews. As per Ed's request there will be no formal service. He will join his family that have gone before him and be laid to rest in Superior Junction at the farm.

www.sargentandson.com
