Edward Khubyar

The Khubyar siblings and their families, Sargon (Alannah), Jan, Esther, Violet (Rudy) and Edna, are deeply saddened by the passing of their brother after a short illness in Vancouver, BC. Eddy will be greatly missed by Janice, the love of his life for 35 years, and their daughters, Alexandra and Michele, his pride and joy. Eddy lived, played and worked hard. He will be remembered for this infectious laugh and fun-loving personality. He was able to find the humour and the positive in everything. A special memorial page is available for those who wish to leave a shared memory or message of condolence at www.kearneyfs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.