Edward Khubyar
September 1, 1953 – June 7, 2020

The Khubyar siblings and their families, Sargon (Alannah), Jan, Esther, Violet (Rudy) and Edna, are deeply saddened by the passing of their brother after a short illness in Vancouver, BC. Eddy will be greatly missed by Janice, the love of his life for 35 years, and their daughters, Alexandra and Michele, his pride and joy. Eddy lived, played and worked hard. He will be remembered for this infectious laugh and fun-loving personality. He was able to find the humour and the positive in everything. A special memorial page is available for those who wish to leave a shared memory or message of condolence at www.kearneyfs.com.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kearney Funeral Services Ltd.
450 West 2nd Avenue
Vancouver, BC V5Y 1E2
(604) 736-0268
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
To the Khubyar family,
I am so sorry to hear about Eddy. My deepest condolences to all of you.
Diane Nason (Lovis)
Neighbor
