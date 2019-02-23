|
January 7, 1940 – February 20, 2019 You will always be in our hearts.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great grandfather, Ed Yanyk, who went to be with his beloved Gail on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 79.
Born in Oakburn, Manitoba on January 7, 1940 he later moved to Thunder Bay where he met and married the love of his life Gail, on October 24, 1959.
Ed was a certified carpenter who was known for lovingly making picture frames, cabinets and crosses that were given to many people. He retired from Saskatchewan Wheat Pool and he and Gail spent as much time as they were able to at their camp on Shako Lake. He loved fishing and spending time with his family.
He was a longtime member of the Westminster United Church, and on days he couldn't make it to church, he would watch church services on the t.v. His health has not been good for a few years and when mom died, he had no will to live anymore.
Ed is survived and will be lovingly remembered by his children Randy (Susan), Pat (Jerry) Prevost, Carol Yanyk (Jay) and Debbie (Rob) Hutton; grandchildren Michelle, Benjamin, Jhennyl (Branden), Alyssa-Rose (Jamie), Hannu, Melissa (Chris), Daniel, Roy and Trisha; step-grandchildren Christine (Clint) and Albert. Dad adored his great grandchildren Jasmine and Royce, Donivan, Aubrey and most recently, his precious Leo, whom he loved to face time with. He is also survived by his nephews Eddie and Kyle; niece Suzanne and other relatives.
He was predeceased by his wife Gail; parents Frances and Alec Yanyk; in-laws George and Ruby Holopainen; grandson Andre; sisters Nagia and Rose (Alf); sister-in-law Jodie and brother-in-law Bill.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Edward Yanyk will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00am in Westminster United Church, 650 River Street at Madeline with the Rev. Susan Ivany officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
Donations in Ed's memory may be made to the Westminster Memorial Fund.
We love you.
