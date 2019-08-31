|
|
(1932-2019)
Mr. Edward Ronald Wakewich passed away peacefully surrounded by family on his 87th birthday, August 28, 2019, at Southbridge Pinewood Court. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Lois (nee Covello); children, Pamela (Stuart Holtby), Russell (Emey Hendricks), Nancy Milani (Bryan Graham); step-children Karen Shanks (Doug) and Paul Gronski (Angie Bradshaw). 'Tata' was enormously proud of his beloved grandchildren: Justine Dunk, Bradley Kemp (Jacklyn), Maura Dunk (Jerry Kelly), Courtney Kemp (Shawn Walker) and Darcel Milani. He enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible. Ed will be sadly missed by his eldest sister, Stella Embleton (Niagara Falls) and his many nieces and nephews. He was born and raised on the family farm on West Arthur St. and moved to Rosslyn Village in his high school years working summers at the Rosslyn Brickyard. After graduation he worked briefly at Canada Car & Foundry and then found his long-term career as a draftsman for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation and Communications. The MTC 'highways gang' became his close friends through a long and successful career, and a long, happy, retirement afterwards. A kind and gentle soul, Ed made friends wherever he went and loved telling stories and connecting people. Ed was an avid sports enthusiast participating on local fastball, softball, broomball and curling teams, as well as golfing, downhill skiing and refereeing Tom Thumb and Pee Wee hockey. He was an enthusiastic supporter of his children's and grandchildren's sporting and cultural activities, a passionate fan of figure skating, live musicals (he saw "Mamma Mia" 8 times) and classic movies. With his wife, Lois, he loved playing hand and foot canasta and cribbage, and spending time socializing with friends and family. Ed was predeceased by his first wife, Mary, in 1975, brother Eugene in 1977, sister Ollie Vibert in 2011 and parents Steve and Anne Wakewich. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family interment. A Celebration of Life for Edward Ronald Wakewich will be held at the Davinci Centre, Marco Polo Room, 340 Waterloo St. S., Saturday, September 7th from 12:00-3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Arthritis Foundation or a charity of your choosing. The Wakewich family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Drs. Maurice Mymko and Kirsten Addison for their attentive and thoughtful care of Ed over the many years, and to the LHIN Homecare PSWs, Drs. Lee, Feldstein, Janhunen and staff of TBRHSC, St. Joseph's Care Group and Southbridge Pinewood Court who provided wonderful care to him over the past year.
