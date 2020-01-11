|
It is with the heaviest hearts we announce the passing of our husband, father and friend, Edward Stanley Smith. "Ted", age 81 years old, resident of Superiorview Co-Operative, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 with his loving wife Linda at his side. Ted was born on Manitoulin Island on January 6, 1939. He moved to Thunder Bay in the early 70's while working in the construction industry. Linda was the love of his life and they shared 27 years together. Ted was a kind and gentle man. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone in anyway that he could. Ted enjoyed country music, reading and writing. Old cars were a big part of his life. He had and was restoring a 1951 Jaguar. If you had the time, Ted could tell the stories. His love of dogs brought joy to his life and he always had one by his side. Cremation has taken place with interment to be arranged at a later date. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Our sincere thanks go out to the wonderful and compassionate staff at Superiorview for Ted's care over the years. All his "sweethearts, beautiful and darlings" he loved you dearly. Special thanks for the friendship and care to Dr. Allison. Shelley, you have been there for years. Your friendship, straight talk and concern is always appreciated. Your chats with Ted and myself over the years has solved many a concern. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. If friends so desire, donations can be made to Thunder Bay & District Humane Society or New Hope Dog Rescue, Thunder Bay. Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com