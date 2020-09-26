Mr. Edward Tourtellot MacKay, age 87 years, passed away peacefully at Bethammi Nursing Home on Monday, September 21, 2020. Edward was born in Port Arthur on September 3, 1933, the son of Angus and Grace MacKay and was a lifetime resident. He married the love of his life Elizabeth Kelly on August 23, 1974 and together the enjoyed 46 years of marriage. Most of his working life was spent with Canada Manpower (now Service Canada), retiring in 1993 at the age of 60. Edward enjoyed skiing at Loch Lomond where he served with the Ski Patrol for many years, woodworking and took special pleasure in spending time and puttering around at the cottage at Shebandowan. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Elizabeth as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Bert and Park MacKay and sister Mary Robertson. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery on Tuesday, September 29th celebrated by Rev. Josh Valley. As expressions of sympathy memorials to Parkinson Canada or the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation would be gratefully appreciated.





