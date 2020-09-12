Ed, age 70 years, longtime resident of Conmee Township, ON, passed away peacefully by my side, at our new home in Thunder Bay, ON. Born on February 20, 1950 in Fort William, ON. He was happily self-employed in his trucking business hauling logs, gravel, heavy equipment and livestock. He especially enjoyed transporting horses and meeting people Canada wide. He was well known and respected by many people coast to coast as was his black cowboy hat. "Ed it was a wild ride and I wouldn't have missed it for the world. Together we learned and experienced a lot through our living and loving ways." Love Edie. He is survived by his wife Edie; two daughters Kim Pajamaki (Felix) and two grandchildren, Rena Maxwell (Dan Walker), Jake Maxwell and four great grandchildren; daughter Tracy Pajamaki and four grandchildren Madelaine, Sophie, Emma and Lucas; siblings, sisters Raynell Niva, Selly Pajamaki (Anne), brothers Mutti Pajamaki and Bob Pajamaki; brothers-in-law Allan Almgren (Cheryl), Robby Almgren (Joy), sister-in-law Margie Thomas (Rod). He was predeceased by his parents Olavi and Frances Pajamaki, two younger brothers Lyle and Francis, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. My appreciation and gratitude to the great homecare services of Northwest LHIN who arranged Parameds daily PSW visits and weekly nursing care to help me with meals, keep Ed clean and comfortable especially during the last 5 months of his life. A huge heartfelt thank you to those family and friends who visited and supported us both in the last 5 months, as well. Thank you to Northwest Funeral Alternative, Inc. for the great service they provided. Cremation has taken place and as per Ed's wishes no services will be held.





