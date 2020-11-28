1/1
Edwin James Nichols
It is with great sorrow that the family of Mr. Edwin James Nichols announces his passing at the age of 77 years, in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, on Friday, November 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

Edwin was born on February 5, 1943 in Massey, Ontario.

He is survived by Maureen, his wife of 45 years; 2 daughters, Jessica (Ryan) Bonde, and Jaclyn (Matthew) Nichols; 2 grandsons, Jayden and Rylund Bonde; brothers, Donald (Lois) and Arnold (Cheryl) Nichols; sister, Lillian (Robert) Arrick; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Predeceased by his parents, Oliver and Elsie Nichols; and sister Nora.

As per Edwin's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.

If friends desire, donations in memory of Edwin made to the TBRHSF Northern Cardiac Fund would be appreciated.

Please sign the
Online Condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
