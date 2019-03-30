|
|
Edwin Raymond Bell, 71, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at his home at The Walford. Ed attended Franklin Street School and Northwood High School. He worked over 25 years for Great Lakes Forest Products Limited, and briefly with Pelletier Auto Body, until his retirement in 2012. Ed was an avid horse lover and enjoyed riding his Appaloosa with his friends in the Appaloosa Horse Club particularly in the Shabaqua area. He loved working with his leather and was forever buying material for future projects. Ed loved to hunt small game and every year placed his name in the Provincial draw for moose tags. Online condolences may be made through
In the fall, Ed loved to attend the Murillo and Hymers Fall Fairs. He was a Member of the Murillo Fair Board, and was honoured by the Province for his 20 years of volunteerism on the Board. Only due to his recent health issues was he restricted from attending these annual events. Ed loved to go to the First Nations Craft Show held annually in December at Victoriaville. He was able to renew his friendships and make purchases to give to family members in his own special way. Ed was quiet in expressing his feelings but had a huge heart. He rarely said thank you, but always showed his appreciation through his surprise gifts. Ed was the family historian and could be relied on to fill in the blanks.
He was particularly proud of a set of moose antlers which were given to him by a "Friend", and on which his special friend, Ian Shaw, painted a picture of an Appaloosa. Whoever visited him was always shown the antlers with a full story of his prize possession.
Anyone who knew Ed would say that he was stubborn having been born under the sign of Taurus. This could be considered his strength in overcoming the many obstacles throughout his life. His recent physical impairment was a fight he persevered with until the end. Family members and those who worked with him on his treatment were amazed at how he met these challenges and worked them out in his own way.
Ed appreciated the care he received the past four years from Vascular Surgeons Dr. Abdulrehman and Dr. MacDonald; Victor - Vascular Physician Assistant; Internist Dr. Masoudi; Wound Specialist Shelley and her Team; the Surgical 3A Nurses specifically, Saird, Kelly, Tamara and Teresa; Kelly and the Physio Team. As well, St. Joseph's Rehab Hospital Wound Specialist, Dr. Migay and staff; Ginette and the Physio Team, and most especially Dr. Laakso. A special thank you to Alysson Luther of Partners in Rehab for always advocating for his needs. Much appreciation to the Staff at The Walford, and especially Cindy and Julie for being there with him at the end. Cindy, your kind words and individual efforts to help Ed "walk towards the light" helped family members to know the peace that surrounds him now. Ed often spoke of how each of you explained procedures to him with respect and in an understanding way. He enjoyed sharing his special experiences with each of you and the comradery with which you responded to him. You made his life all that much better under very difficult circumstances. Our family thanks each and every one of you.
Ed will be sadly missed by his mother, Ann Bell; brother, Herman (Carol) Bell of Calgary; sister, Barbara (Ernie) Chalat; sister, Elaine (Ken) Bahlieda; as well as many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and other relatives. Ed was predeceased by his father, Aubrey, in 1987; nephews Gregory Bahlieda (1973) and Scott Bell (1974) in infancy; grandfather Herman Murray Bell; grandparents Alex and Eleanor (Bell) Gillies; grandparents Giovanni and Theresa Parussini; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
According to Ed's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place and Ed will make one final visit to the Alberta Foothills overlooking Calgary. A private celebration for immediate family will be held at a later date. Should you desire, donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation would be appreciated.
www.nwfainc.com