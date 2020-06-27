Edythe Magus
March 15, 1938 to June 23, 2020

Mrs. Edythe Magus, age 82 years, a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay, passed away Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 at Roseview Manor. Edythe was a devoted wife, loving mother, an avid gardener, enthusiastic community volunteer and loved all creatures great and small. Edythe is survived by her daughters Pam LeRossignol, Shawn Payton-Stewart, son-in-law Kevin and grandchildren William and Mackenzie. Sisters Edna Irwin, Brenda (Gary) Pelkie. Brothers Jack (Georgie) Walsh, Ernie (Verna) Barrie. Sister-in-law Mary (Ellie) Stecky along with many nieces and nephews. Edythe was predeceased by husband Joseph, mother Winnifred Barrie, stepfather Bill Barrie, father Charles Walsh, sisters Joan Petruk, Gloria Carlson, brothers Frank Walsh, Bill Walsh, Brian Barrie and son-in-law Norman LeRossignol. A special thank you to staff at Roseview Manor, Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay, Dementia Cafe, Manor House Adult Day Program, Wesway, Michelle from Nurse Next Door, staff of Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre, Dr. Tassone for her tender loving care and the support of many family and friends. A celebration of Mom's life will be scheduled when family and friends can gather again. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay or Pinegrove United Church would be appreciated.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.
