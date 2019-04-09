Home

EEVA ALMA ELINA PIHLAJA, age 90 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 1st, 2019, with family by her side. Born on February 2nd, 1929 in Kihnio, Finland, she came to Canada in 1971 with Eino and a young, growing family spending most of her time as a dedicated homemaker. In later years, her gardens and grandchildren were her pride and everloving joy. Eeva is survived by her daughters Eija (Ernie), Tuula (John), Leena and Monica (Rob); grandchildren Mika, Tapio, Ella and Markus. She was predeceased by her husband Eino; parents Helmi and Juho; sisters Aino, Orvokki, Aira and Pirkko; brothers Simo, Seppo and Armas.
Following Eeva's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a private interment and memorial service for immediate family at Riverside Cemetery with Minister Jari Lahtinen officiating. Afterwards, a gathering of family and friends are welcome at the family home 4:30 - 6:30pm on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019. A special thank you to Tarmo for his loving guidance, prayers and sense of humour during this very difficult time. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of their choice would be greatly appreciated.

