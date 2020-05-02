Mr. Eevald "Buddy" Kivi, age 84 years, resident of Roseview Manor, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 28th, 2020. Born January 23rd, 1936, he was raised in Nolalu. He especially enjoyed music and was a member of Westminister United Church. Eevald is survived by two brothers Arvo of Nolalu and Ken (Noreen). He was predeceased by his parents and three sisters. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery.Online condolences maybe made through