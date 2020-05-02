Eevald Kivi
1936 - 2020
Mr. Eevald "Buddy" Kivi, age 84 years, resident of Roseview Manor, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 28th, 2020. Born January 23rd, 1936, he was raised in Nolalu. He especially enjoyed music and was a member of Westminister United Church. Eevald is survived by two brothers Arvo of Nolalu and Ken (Noreen). He was predeceased by his parents and three sisters. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery.
Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com


Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
