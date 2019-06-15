|
|
On June 8, 2019, our family and her many, many friends lost a very special person. Diane was so loving, caring, and compassionate. She will be missed by so many.On-line condolences may be made through
Born on October 5, 1945 in Kelowna, BC, she was predeceased by her mother, Chiyo, and her father, Akira Shishido. Diane and Bill married on September 14, 1968 and were blessed with two wonderful daughters, Alison Marconicchio (Vito) and Zoé Doyle (Mike), both born in Thunder Bay. But the greatest joys in her life were her two young grandchildren, Coco Doyle (5) and Bonham Doyle (2). Coco and Bonham could not possibly have been more loved by any Nanée. She loved to get them treats.
Diane had many accomplishments in her life. She was among the last graduates of the TGH School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse, a clinic co-ordinator, and as a medical secretarial instructor at Herzing College where she became the Head Teacher and ultimately Director of the College.
On retirement she applied her enthusiasm for and love of life to her family and to volunteer and cultural activities. Being a consummate people person, and also very determined, she became a terrific fundraiser, particularly in the theatre sector where she helped found The Company Theatre whose productions received popular and critical acclaim, the most recent being the award-winning production of Jerusalem.
Diane made friends easily. She just attracted people to her given her varied interests, her sense of humour, and her caring nature. She loved being with her friends and learning about their lives and families, but she particularly loved their shopping and dining outings. Regarding her illness, Diane was stoic, positive, brave, and comforted by how full her life had been. Her only real regret was in not being able to watch Coco & Bonham grow up.
Diane leaves behind her brother Ron Shishido (Valerie, Lindsey & James, Logan) and sister Sherry Usami (Koji, Lauren & Kyle & Aria, Justin) as well as many relatives from Japan.
Many thanks from the family to the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff at TGH & the PMH palliative care unit for the wonderful care and comfort they provided her. A private service will be held on Monday, June 17 and a celebration of her life will be held at a date and venue to be announced.
Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel. If desired donations in memoriam may be directed to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.
www.turnerporter.ca