Eila Gertrude Robinson

Eila Gertrude Robinson Obituary


July 6, 1929 - February 28, 2020
It is with broken hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother Eila Gertrude Robinson on February 28th, 2020, at the age of 90, with family by her side. Her family was her main interest, especially her children, 16 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Eila is survived by her 6 children: Tom (Susan), Connie (Rick) Yoller, Eila Gayle (Russell MacKay), Stephen (Shelley), Susan (Howie) McFarlane, Donna (Vesa) Uusitalo. Her sisters-in-law Helvi Kotanen, Joan Kotanen and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Eila was predeceased by her parents Eino and Impi Kotanen, her late husband Peter Robinson, her brothers Ray, Dick and Bill Kotanen, her sister Lillian Brassard and her dear friend Ray Forslund and numerous other relatives. Eila was a kind hearted, beautiful woman both inside and out and heaven will be a richer place with her in it. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at 11:00am at Hilldale Lutheran Church. The family would like to acknowledge the kindness and care received from the excellent staff at Pioneer Ridge.

