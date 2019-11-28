|
Eila Helen Regaudie (Hillman), resident of Grande Prairie, Alberta, formerly Thunder Bay, Ontario, passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2019 with her husband at her side.
Eila was born in Hornepayne, Ontario on August 9, 1939. She moved to Toronto where she met and married Emile (Riggie) Regaudie in 1962. They lived most of their lives in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Eila received her officers commission October 1, 1984 as a Second Lieutenant and was very active with the 2511 Lake Superior Scottish Regiment Cadet Corp where she was ‘Ma' to hundreds.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 57 years, Emile, their four children Carlene Isabel Regaudie, Michele Pauline Louise Kraaijeveld (Piet), Rocket Maurice Richard Regaudie (Gwen) and Louis Emile Regaudie (Hope). Grandmother to Mathew & Katie Thomas, Kevin Thomas & Amber Beever, Nicole & Scott Bissell, Michael Russow, Jennifer Regaudie & Alex Hamilton, Sean Regaudie & Angela Yurkiw, Atlas Regaudie, Keila Regaudie and Wendy Shea as well as four great-grandchildren Helena, Calysta, Elliot and Kendyl.
Survived by sisters Irene Cartier (Bill) and Elsie Rideout (Ernie) and predeceased by sister Eine Hillman, and brothers, Eino Hillman (Delia) and Victor Maki (Peg).
Eila touched the hearts of everyone she came into contact with and the many that made up her extended family through birth or love will always remember her fondly.
Funeral service to be held at Oliver's Funeral Home 10005 – 107 Ave, Grande Prairie, AB on Thursday November 28, 2019 at 2:30pm.
Celebration of Life to be held at Londonderry Hall 14224 74 St NW, Edmonton, AB on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Emile and family will host a gathering in her memory in Thunder Bay in summer 2020, details will be shared at a later date.
Donations in her memory to your local humane society to celebrate her lifelong love of animals would be appreciated.