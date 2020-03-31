Home

More Obituaries for Eila Nousiainen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eila Miriam Nousiainen

Eila Miriam Nousiainen Obituary

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Eila Miriam Nousiainen on March 26, 2020 with family by her side.  

Eila was born in Port Arthur on June 14, 1932.   After raising her children, she worked at Zeller's County Fair.  She devoted her life to Christianity and became a member of the Dorcas Society. Grandchildren and gardening were her greatest passions, especially at her home at Dog Lake.  She travelled many times to Finland, Florida and Mexico.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Anne (Glen), Eric (Cathy), Audrey (Jari), grandchildren, Adam, Jason, Tarl, Jeffrey, Neil, Breanne and Tarja, 9 great grandchildren, siblings Elizabeth and Dorothy (Stan) and Raymond (Bev), numerous nephews and nieces, and her special friend, Anita.  

Eila is predeceased by her parents Einar and Ida Hokkanen, her  husband, Arne and eldest daughter, Arlene.  

The family thanks the staff at Roseview Manor for their wonderful care and compassion.  Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lutheran Community Care or Christ Lutheran Church would be appreciated. EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley St at Algoma, in care of arrangements.

