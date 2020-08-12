Eileen Ida Johnson, peacefully in her sleep, at St. Joe's Hospice. Our family announces with heartfelt sadness, the passing of our mother and Grandma on Aug 10, 2020 , age 87 years young, after a short illness. Mom was born Oct 16, 1932 in Kipling, Saskatchewan, to George and Adele Taylor. The youngest of 5 children, she grew up on the family farm. Eileen leaves behind her sisters, Edith Covey and Gladys Batke and their families, with wonderful memories. Eileen was a young bride when her and Aksel married. Our parents enjoyed 63 years together until Dad's passing in 2013. Those years were filled with raising four children, moving to Ontario, camp life, grandchildren, retirement, travel, family, friends and a love of laughter, music and nature. Eileen was predeceased by her granddaughter Shannon Etherington, her loving daughter Karen Etherington, only son Douglas Johnson and her best friend and love of her life, Aksel. Left to remember her and celebrate her life, are daughters Joanne and Frank Sheridan, Cheryl and Rory Blair, son-in-law James & Penny Etherington and daughter-in-law Christine Johnson . And because two people fell in love, Grandma is much loved and remembered by eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one gg granddaughter. As per Mom's wishes, a private family gathering will be held in Whitewood, Sk as her ashes are united with Dad in the family plot. Her celebration of life will be one of tears, memories and music as we honour our Mom & Grandma, whose strength was a testament to her life.





Rest In Peace Mom...

We love you XO



Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.