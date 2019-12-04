|
|
(nee DONOVAN)
Mrs. Eileen Margaret Davis (nee Donovan) passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Thunder Bay on December 1, 2019. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Eileen is survived by her husband Kim Davis; sisters Kathleen Angove (Rick), Lynne Donovan and Barb Gerard (Ernie); children Adelle Edgson, Keith Edgson (Heather), Kathleen Davis Phyper and Kristine Broos (David); grandchildren Wyatt, Sadie and Mackenzie Takalo, Sydney and Kiera Edgson, Ellie and William Phyper and Owen Broos. A Celebration of Eileen's Life will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.
