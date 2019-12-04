Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Margaret Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Margaret Davis Obituary


(nee DONOVAN)
Mrs. Eileen Margaret Davis (nee Donovan) passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Thunder Bay on December 1, 2019. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Eileen is survived by her husband Kim Davis; sisters Kathleen Angove (Rick), Lynne Donovan and Barb Gerard (Ernie); children Adelle Edgson, Keith Edgson (Heather), Kathleen Davis Phyper and Kristine Broos (David); grandchildren Wyatt, Sadie and Mackenzie Takalo, Sydney and Kiera Edgson, Ellie and William Phyper and Owen Broos. A Celebration of Eileen's Life will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -