1/1
Eileen Mary (Thomson) Geurts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

With great sorrow our family announces the passing of our dear mother. Mom passed away peacefully at the TBRHSC 4:30 pm, Monday, Oct 12, 2020 after participating in the Holy Rosary with 3 of her 10 children. The years of struggle with a blood disorder ended as predicted; the transfusions no longer working the magic. Sunday the day before, Mom wisely made the decision to stop all efforts to keep her alive. Thankfully the Lord took her in his arms quickly. Born in Plumas, Manitoba April 22, 1933 to parents, George Thomson & Katie nee Bilow, Eileen (commonly referred to as Mary) was the 6th of 9 children. At the age of 17 yrs she married the love of her life Marcel Geurts and moved to Atikokan, Ontario for the remainder of their life together. Together they raised 8 children. Marcel passed away in 2003 and Mom moved to Thunder Bay for the remainder of her life. Mom spent the majority of her life in service to her family of 8 children, 24 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She used her spare time to participate in service to others through the Legion Auxiliary for 45 yrs, the Catholic Womens' League for 70 yrs and Meals on Wheels. After we children left home Mom took on the job of caretaker at the Atikokan OPP detachment until retirement. Never one to be idle, Mom was a talented seamstress, knitter and excelled in sudoku and jigsaw puzzles. Raised a Christian in the United Church, Mom joined the Catholic Church as required before marrying Marcel. Her & Marcel's faith example is to be heralded...our family's greatest treasure. Mom is survived by 8 of her 10 children, Joe (Manon), Dan (Carol), Rick (Liliane), Sharon (Roger), Marvin (Sandy), Dave, Colleen (Bruce) & Bernard (Juli) and by sisters Kay, Marjorie & Margaret and numerous extended family. Mom was predeceased by husband Marcel, infant daughters Ann & Mary, her parents George & Katie, brothers Leonard, Clayton, Chris, Moffat & Gordon and daughter-in-law Linda. Mom's wishes were for a full Catholic funeral. Visitation for family and friends will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, Oct 16 at St. Patrick Cathedral followed by the Funeral Mass, celebration of the Eucharist at 11:00 am. The service will be shown live on Blake Funeral Chapels Facebook page. (www.facebook.com/BlakeFuneralChapel) Kindly direct, in memoriam donations to the Canadian Cancer Society and Daily T.V. Mass at dailytvmass.com. Mom's remains will be cremated & interred in Atikokan next to her husband Marcel at a later date in a private event.

Mary Geurts will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

On-line Condolences may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blake Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved