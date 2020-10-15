With great sorrow our family announces the passing of our dear mother. Mom passed away peacefully at the TBRHSC 4:30 pm, Monday, Oct 12, 2020 after participating in the Holy Rosary with 3 of her 10 children. The years of struggle with a blood disorder ended as predicted; the transfusions no longer working the magic. Sunday the day before, Mom wisely made the decision to stop all efforts to keep her alive. Thankfully the Lord took her in his arms quickly. Born in Plumas, Manitoba April 22, 1933 to parents, George Thomson & Katie nee Bilow, Eileen (commonly referred to as Mary) was the 6th of 9 children. At the age of 17 yrs she married the love of her life Marcel Geurts and moved to Atikokan, Ontario for the remainder of their life together. Together they raised 8 children. Marcel passed away in 2003 and Mom moved to Thunder Bay for the remainder of her life. Mom spent the majority of her life in service to her family of 8 children, 24 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She used her spare time to participate in service to others through the Legion Auxiliary for 45 yrs, the Catholic Womens' League for 70 yrs and Meals on Wheels. After we children left home Mom took on the job of caretaker at the Atikokan OPP detachment until retirement. Never one to be idle, Mom was a talented seamstress, knitter and excelled in sudoku and jigsaw puzzles. Raised a Christian in the United Church, Mom joined the Catholic Church as required before marrying Marcel. Her & Marcel's faith example is to be heralded...our family's greatest treasure. Mom is survived by 8 of her 10 children, Joe (Manon), Dan (Carol), Rick (Liliane), Sharon (Roger), Marvin (Sandy), Dave, Colleen (Bruce) & Bernard (Juli) and by sisters Kay, Marjorie & Margaret and numerous extended family. Mom was predeceased by husband Marcel, infant daughters Ann & Mary, her parents George & Katie, brothers Leonard, Clayton, Chris, Moffat & Gordon and daughter-in-law Linda. Mom's wishes were for a full Catholic funeral. Visitation for family and friends will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, Oct 16 at St. Patrick Cathedral followed by the Funeral Mass, celebration of the Eucharist at 11:00 am. The service will be shown live on Blake Funeral Chapels Facebook page. (www.facebook.com/BlakeFuneralChapel) Kindly direct, in memoriam donations to the Canadian Cancer Society and Daily T.V. Mass at dailytvmass.com. Mom's remains will be cremated & interred in Atikokan next to her husband Marcel at a later date in a private event.



Mary Geurts will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





