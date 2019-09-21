|
|
June 25, 1936 –
September 16, 2019
Mrs. Eileen Meservia, age 83 years, passed away peacefully in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre – Transitional Care Unit on Monday, September 16, 2019 with her family by her side.
Eileen was born in Fort William on June 25, 1936. She met Terrance Meservia and they were married on August 30, 1958. Eileen dedicated her life to taking care of her family and creating a beautiful home for them. They were her greatest joy and she was proud of all of them. Eileen also enjoyed flowers and gardening as well as her camp.
Eileen will be deeply missed by her husband of 61 years Terrance; sons Darcy (Nathalie) and Sean; son-in-law Peter Postrozny; grandchildren Drew, Bethany and Cassandra, Travis, Josh and Korin. She is also survived by her in-laws Dolly, Clarence, David (Carol) and Diane as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Michele; her parents and siblings and several in-laws.
Special thanks to the staff of the Willow Wing at Hogarth Riverview Manor as well as the staff of 2B at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for all of their care and compassion.
A private interment will take place in Stanley Hill Cemetery at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Eileen to the Arthritis Society would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
