It is with great sadness that the family of Eileen Paola (nee Desmoulin), formerly of Pic River First Nation announce her passing on January 24, 2020 at the TBRHSC - Transitional Care Unit at the age of 69 years.
Eileen was born to Rodney and Catherine Desmoulin in Pic River, Ontario on August 3, 1950.
In 1984, she left home to broaden her horizons and moved to Thunder Bay. A few years later, she met the love of her life, Frank Paola.
Eileen survived by her husband Frank, her son Desmond (Josephine) and great-grandchildren Brody and Jenna Pittman. She will be fondly remembered by her siblings Margaret, Jean, Daryl (Tove), Pauline (Lindsay), Aggie, Edna, Jack, Anita, Rita and Valarie as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her father Rodney Desmoulin, mother Catherine Desmoulin (Michano), step-father Harry Desmoulin and grand-daughters Carrie-Marie Willoughby and Jona Desmoulin.
Services in Thunder Bay will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 in the chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Victor Pelletier at 11:00 a.m. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
Services in Pic River will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church where the funeral mass will be celebrated by Rev. Gino Mathias at 12:00 p.m. Interment in the Pic River Cemetery followed by a feast in the Pic River First Nation Community Centre. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at St. Francis Xavier Church.