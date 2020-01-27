Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Paola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Paola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Paola Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Eileen Paola (nee Desmoulin), formerly of Pic River First Nation announce her passing on January 24, 2020 at the TBRHSC - Transitional Care Unit at the age of 69 years.

Eileen was born to Rodney and Catherine Desmoulin in Pic River, Ontario on August 3, 1950.

In 1984, she left home to broaden her horizons and moved to Thunder Bay. A few years later, she met the love of her life, Frank Paola.

Eileen survived by her husband Frank, her son Desmond (Josephine) and great-grandchildren Brody and Jenna Pittman. She will be fondly remembered by her siblings Margaret, Jean, Daryl (Tove), Pauline (Lindsay), Aggie, Edna, Jack, Anita, Rita and Valarie as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her father Rodney Desmoulin, mother Catherine Desmoulin (Michano), step-father Harry Desmoulin and grand-daughters Carrie-Marie Willoughby and Jona Desmoulin.

Services in Thunder Bay will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 in the chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Victor Pelletier at 11:00 a.m. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.

Services in Pic River will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church where the funeral mass will be celebrated by Rev. Gino Mathias at 12:00 p.m. Interment in the Pic River Cemetery followed by a feast in the Pic River First Nation Community Centre. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at St. Francis Xavier Church.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harbourview Funeral Centre
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -