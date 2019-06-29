|
Ms. Eileen Rioux (nee Boucher), age 67 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Eileen was born on October 7, 1951 in Raith, Ontario to Jack and Margaret Boucher. She loved her family and was a homemaker. She was a quiet but friendly woman with a big heart. She loved to play Bingo and listen to country music. In her younger years, she enjoyed doing home renovations and gardening. Recently, while living with her sister Merna, she enjoyed her daily walks with their dog Coco.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Vanessa Rioux (Joshua); daughter Anne-Marie Rioux; sisters Jacqueline Boucher and Merna Boucher; brothers Eddy (Cameon) Boucher and Gordon (Sandy) Boucher and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Predeceased by her children, Roy Rioux Jr., Stella Rioux and Ramsey Rioux; parents; and siblings Jane Boucher, Roy Boucher and Nancy Amini.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, with the Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00pm in the chapel. A time of fellowship and reception will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm in the Westfort Chapel.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Farley Foundation or a charity of your choice.