June 15, 1937 - January 10, 2020
It is with much sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Eileen Ylijoki (nee Rintala) at the age of 82 at Hogarth Riverview Manor.
Eileen will be missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Anne-Maria Fournier (Noel Belair) of Timmins, her son Dr. Kai Ylijoki (Jetsuda Areephong) of Halifax, her grandson, Daniel Fournier (Diane Russel) of Waterloo, her brother, Paul Munnukka and her niece, Amy Munnukka both of Timmins.
Eileen was predeceased by her husband, Erkki Ylijoki (2010), her mother, Ida Munnukka (2003), her father, Walter Rintala (1945) and her step-father, Erkki Munnukka (1999).
Eileen was born and raised in Timmins and in 1963 made the move to Geraldton to begin married life with Erkki and to raise their family. Years following her stroke, she was required to move to nursing care in Thunder Bay. During that time, she made many good friends with staff, volunteers and residents and took part in all that was offered and made the most of each and every day.
While we will miss her dearly, we are comforted in knowing that she is now free from pain and walking again as she dreamed of doing for so long.
A sincere thank you to all staff and volunteers at Hogarth Riverview Manor and previously at Dawson Court for the loving and compassionate care provided to our Mom. Special thanks to Donna for all your visits and the opportunity to Face-Time with Mom. Your thoughtfulness and compassion will always be remembered. Thank you also to special family friend, Luke Yorkden-Chamberlain, for being part of Mom's life. She cherished you and all of your conversations and visits.
Cremation has taken place and interment will follow in Timmins at a later date.
Mom had a saying that she would frequently use during our conversations that always gave us a smile so here's to you Mom..."okey dokey Ylijoki”. Until we meet again, rest in peace and know that you are missed by all of us. Xoxo