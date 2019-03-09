|
|
It is with heavy hearts and plentiful tears we announce the death of Eilene on March 1, 2019 at 92 years of age. Eilene is in Heaven now. She is embraced in eternal peace and she will hurt no more. Eilene will be remembered as a pillar of strength, a vibrant woman with a keen zest for life. Eilene tried to live each day with a sense of joy and excitement. She was a friend to all who knew her, a helper to all in need and a bright light to those feeling overcome by darkness. Eilene was gifted with many virtues, all of which she modelled with dignity and grace. Eilene often reminisced about cherished memories growing up in Dundas. Eilene smiled as she spoke of lazy summer days spent swimming in the pond with her siblings, dancing the Irish Jig in the front yard under the light of the moon and the joy she felt when Grandma Annie permitted them to set up camp on the veranda to escape indoors stifling heat. When we think of you Mom, we will seek comfort knowing you are gliding through the Holy waters in Heaven; that you are sweeping across the dance floor in the arms of Angels; that you are resting peacefully, embraced in warmth and tranquility in the House of the Lord. Here's to Eilene, my chatty co-pilot always clad in Greta Garbo shades. Here's to our aimless country drives, always in pursuit of some form of wildlife. Here's to our many lunches and gabs at out of the way diners. Here's to the unconditional love and patience you showed me. Lastly Mom, here's to the life of us! Eilene has reunited and is rejoicing with her father Joseph, mother Annie, siblings Raymond, Hazel, Kathleen, daughter O'Dean and son-in-law Ian. Mom always know our love for you will live on from now until the end of time. ‘Til we meet again...
~ Your Family,
Laura, Nicholas, Alexandra, Chris and your little trooper Michael.
Eilene has requested no funeral services.