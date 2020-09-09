1/1
Born February 10th, 1916, died September 1st, 2020, at 104 years + of natural causes at Glengarry Rest Home. Survived by her sons & daughter, James (Inga), Kenneth, & Lorraine, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Eilleen was born in Dublin, Ireland & moved to Canada (Port Arthur) with her mother when she was 7 years, there she met her future husband Ester Pungente & raised 3 children & worked in a care home there. In 1967 she moved to Vancouver, B.C. with Lorraine & continued to work in a care home until her retirement. She was a nature lover, especially birds & an avid reader, she had a natural green thumb for house plants. She had a great curiousity for life. She lived the last 4 years in a care home in Victoria, B.C. near her sons Jim & Ken. We would like to thank the Glengarry rest home & hospital, the nurses & caregivers for their total commitment & thoughtfulness to our mother. There will be a service to celebrate her life at St. Patrick's Church, 2060 Haultain St. Victoria, B.C. on September 10th, 2020 at 2 PM.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
