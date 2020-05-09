It is with heavy hearts that the family of Eino Loukusa announce his passing on May 4, 2020, at the age of 86. His family is comforted with the fact he passed away peacefully at home and is now in a better place.Eino was born in Port Arthur to Henry and Katri (nee Leinonen) Loukusa and later spent several years in Timmins growing up before returning to Port Arthur with his family. Eino was very active in the Lutheran church in his early years and continued to maintain this strong faith till the end. Eino worked 35 years as a purchasing agent for the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario in Thunder Bay and Kenora, sharing many fond memories of fellow staff and colleagues. Eino was always quick to help if anyone needed something fixed or replaced, putting his purchasing skills to work to make sure their needs were met. He will always be remembered as our family provider. Eino enjoyed spending time with family and friends, along with caring for our many family pets. These were all special memories that he carried to the end.Eino was predeceased by his parents Henry and Katri, mother-in-law Bertha Wuorijarvi, and brother-in-law Allan Wuorijarvi.Eino is survived by his wife, Mildred; daughters Melanie (Ryan Binkley) and Charlotte (Edward) Dean; step children Daniel Maki and Wendy Maki; grandchildren Hunter Binkley, Heather Binkley, Sarah (Graeme) Williams, Katri (Ryan) Kung, and David Dean; and step-grandchild Kaelen Granger.Eino will be forever in our hearts. Cremation has taken place according to his wishes. Due to present restrictions and guidelines for funerals during the pandemic, a private graveside service will be taking place for immediate family only at Riverside Cemetery, to be officiated by Pastor Brian Falkenholt, interim pastor of Calvary Lutheran Church and pastor of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.Please sign the online condolences at